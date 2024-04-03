DC finalises arrangements for Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr & Eid-ul-Fitr

SRINAGAR: In order to review the arrangements for auspicious holy occasions of Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr, a meeting of senior officers of District Administration was today held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed appraisal of the arrangements being made by all the line departments required on the auspicious occasions of upcoming Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The DC directed the Officers of all the line departments to ensure all necessary arrangements are put in place well in advance so that devotees/ people do not face any difficulty during the observance/celebrations of the holy occasions.

The DC directed the PDD authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of power during Jamat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr, while the PHE department was asked to ensure adequate water supply to the people. They were also directed to deploy water tankers at prominent Shrines of the City so that people do not face any difficulty to perform ablution.

Similarly, the SMC authorities were asked to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness arrangements at all prominent places of the City particularly at Hazratbal and other main Shrines, besides installation and repairs of the Street lights at important religious places where large congregations are expected to be held.

SMC was further asked to take required measures to contain dog menace in the City particularly at prominent Shrines.

Dr Bilal stressed for ensuring adequate Transport and Parking facilities at Hazratbal and other prominent Masjids and Shrines for the devotees visiting Religious places during auspicious days. He asked the concerned authorities to prepare an adequate route plan with the Traffic Department, besides creating temporary additional parking slots so that better transport facilities will be provided to the people during these auspicious days.

The DC directed the Health Department to install medical camps with paramedical staff, critical care ambulance and medicines at main congregation places and major Shrines.

The Fire and Emergency Department was directed to provide 24×7 services across the District to tackle any eventuality.

The DC stressed all concerned officers to work with added zeal, energy and close coordination for the successful and hassle-free culmination of large congregations of Jamat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr across the district.

In order to curb black marketing, profiteering and hoarding, the DC asked the concerned to intensify the market checking in the City and take strict legal action against the violations. He asked them to ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates with standard quality and sufficient availability.

Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria and RTO, Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Ahmad Bukhari, the meeting was attended, senior Officers of PDD, SMC, PHE, Health Services, Revenue, Information, FCS&CA, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Fire & Emergency Services and other concerned Officers.