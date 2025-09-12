DC Doda Reviews Essential Services and Road Connectivity



Doda:

Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, today conducted a visit to Doda market to take stock of availability of essential supplies after giving relaxation of 2 hours for people to come out and get their supplies, etc. He interacted with Market Association and general public and assured them that all their issues and requirements shall be addressed on priority. He also visited Kandhote in Thathri Subdivision to take stock of damages caused to NH-244 and power infrastructure due to massive landslides in the area. Col (Retd) Ajay Thakur, GM NHIDCL briefed him about the ongoing restoration works and assured that the stretch shall be made roadworthy for ensuring that essential supplies be allowed. He further reviewed the supply chain mechanism and uninterrupted transit of essential commodities and supplies to the Kishtwar District and subdivisions of Thathri and Gandoh. The visit was aimed at restoring connectivity and power and maintaining uninterrupted supply of daily necessities and ensuring the smooth movement of people during the prevailing situation. The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Doda, Anil Thakur and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Thathri, Sheetal Sharma.