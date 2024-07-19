DC conducts extensive tour of City

SRINAGAR JULY 19: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today conducted an extensive tour of the City’s areas to take an onsite appraisal the of pace and progress of ongoing works.

The DC visited Noor Jehan Bridge Qamarwari, the proposed site of Mini Secretariat Srinagar at Batamaloo, Court Complex at Raki Gund Aksha Bemina and Safa Kadal.

During his visit to Noor Jehan Bridge being constructed over river Jhelum at Qamarwari, the DC issued strict directions to the concerned executing agency to complete the remaining work on the said bridge by the end of August this year and make it functional for the convenience of the general public.

Similarly, the DC also took stock of the pace of the progress made concerning the Court Complex at Raki Gund Aksha Bemina and the extension of the Darish Kadal bridge.

While he also took appraisal of the proposed Mini Secretariat Srinagar being constructed at Batamaloo,

Regarding rising suicide attempts at bridge sites, the DC also gave on-the-spot directions for fencing of Noor Jehan Bridge, Safa Kadal Bridge, and Gaw Kadal Bridge, to avoid such incidents.

He asked the concerned to take up fencing works on priority and submit the estimates at the earliest for early approval of the works,

Further, the DC assured the general public that all the bridges would be fenced in a phased manner to avoid any further mishaps.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Superintending Engineer (R&B) Srinagar, Narinder Kumar, and Executive Engineer (R&B), Abdul Qayoom among other Officers and officials.