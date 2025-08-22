DC calls for drug-free Srinagar

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 21: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, today called for intensifying the anti-drug campaign to make the capital city a drug-free district.

He was chairing a meeting of the District Level Committee on Narco Coordination Centre(NCORD). Senior Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Chakravarthy, was also present in the meeting.

At the outset, the meeting deliberated on key issues, including strengthening enforcement measures against drug peddlers & their trafficking, a crackdown on identified hotspots of drug addiction, intensified anti-drug awareness campaigns, and enhanced treatment and rehabilitation facilities for people affected by substance abuse.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a firsthand appraisal from Officers of all line Departments and other stakeholders regarding the progress achieved in the ongoing fight against the drug menace to curb it and tighten the noose against drug peddlers.

On the occasion, the DC emphasized for intensify sustained IEC campaigns across the district to sensitize the masses, particularly youth, about the detrimental and harmful effects of drug abuse. He also laid stress on strengthening Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) at SMHS, SKIMS Bemina, and other rehabilitation centres to ensure better treatment facilities and proper rehabilitation of drug victims.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aadil Fareed, Superintendent of Police, Umar Shah, SDM, East, Zubair Ahmad, SDM West, Irfan Bahadur, District Social Welfare Officer Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, and Officers of Excise, Drug Control Organization, Heads of ATFs at SMHS, SKIMS Bemina, and other concerned.