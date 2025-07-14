DC Budgam reviews progress of IEC campaign

BUDGAM, JULY 14: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat today chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of the ongoing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign under Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, aimed at curbing the menace of drug abuse in the district.

DC reviewed the implementation and outreach of awareness activities conducted across educational institutions, panchayats, and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

While reviewing the progress, DC took detailed stock of the campaigns carried out by the nodal departments and raised concern over key issues such as inadequate display of IEC materials, irregular conduct of video screenings, delayed or incomplete uploading of event details and participant data, and absenteeism of designated resource persons during the events.

He directed all concerned officers and event coordinators to ensure that all awareness programs are properly documented and promptly uploaded on the designated portal. He further emphasized the importance of enhancing community participation and improving the visibility and reach of awareness content to create a lasting impact.

Stressing a more targeted and impactful approach, DC called for structural IEC campaigns and regressive outreach activities at identified drug abuse hotspots in the district. He said that intensive and structured campaigns at vulnerable locations will play a vital role in building awareness, promoting rehabilitation, and discouraging substance abuse at the grassroots level.

Dr Bilal also urged departments to maintain inter-sectoral coordination and ensure the presence of trained resource persons during awareness drives to effectively engage the community, especially the youth.