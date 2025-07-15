DC Budgam reviews health sector performance

BUDGAM, JULY 15: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, who is also the Chairman of the District Health Society Budgam conducted an extensive review of the health sector performance in the district today.

CMO Budgam, Dr. Gulzar Ahmad presented the significant strides made in healthcare service delivery, infrastructure development, national health program implementation, and quality improvement initiatives. The key achievements and initiatives included Tuberculosis elimination efforts in district Budgam, which has made substantial progress under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP), with targeted reductions in TB incidence and mortality rates.

It was informed that under National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) & Kayakalp Award, 10 Health Facilities (03 CHCs and 07 SC-AAM) were nationally certified under NQAS for exemplary healthcare quality, 25 SC-AAM facilities were state-certified for 2025-26, securing 1st rank across the UT of J&K. Similarly under Kayakalp, aimed at promoting cleanliness and hygiene, 24 facilities were awarded Rs.31.75 lakh in 2023-24, highest in Kashmir division, while 29 facilities earned Rs.14.25 lakh in 2024-25 and under Ayushmann Bharat Health Infrastructure, there is 100% conversion of 198 PHCs and sub-centres into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM), under PMJAY-SEHAT, 100% family registration (1.57 lakh families) has been achieved. A total of 5.25 lakh beneficiaries have been enrolled; over Rs.12.9 crore has been spent on 22,540 treatments through 13 empanelled hospitals.

CMO informed that district Budgam has issued the highest number of Vay Vandana Cards for senior citizens (70+) in J&K, ensuring extended financial cover under PM-JAY. Under Digital Health Initiatives, Sub-District Hospital Nagam ranked 1st in J&K under the HMIS (e-Sahaj) platform. He said the district has shown outstanding performance under IDSP, particularly in outbreak management and real-time surveillance. Progress under NCD, Mental Health, Tobacco Control, Dialysis, Cancer Screening, NPCBVI, and e-Sanjeevani was also acknowledged. CMO briefed the chair that District Early Intervention Centre at DH Budgam is functional under RBSK. Under Infrastructure Development, 125-bedded District Hospital Budgam and 100-bedded Critical Care Block under ABHIM are under construction.