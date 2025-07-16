DC Budgam reviews education sector

BUDGAM, JULY 16: In a detailed review meeting held today, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, evaluated the performance of the School Education department, emphasizing data-driven improvement, inclusive education, and effective governance.

Chief Education Officer Budgam briefed the chair regarding key highlights viz. access, enrolment & retention under which Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for Primary is 87.15%, for Secondary it is 111.7% and for Hr. Secondary it is 195.69%.

The chair was also briefed that a remarkable 97.4% of students progressed to the next educational level while drop-out rate was maintained at a low of 2.6%, indicating effective retention strategies. CEO said there are only 255, with just 144 never enrolled in the district. Under Equity & Inclusion, the Gender Parity Index (GPI) in Budgam records an overall GPI of 967, with girls out numbering boys in higher secondary education. Children with Special Needs (CWSN) are 82% enrolled of identified CWSN, and inclusive infrastructure is expanding. 62% of schools have ramps and 47 have disabled-friendly toilets. CEO said Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) in the district stands at 1:14, outperforming the NEP guideline of 1:30. Besides, 97% of teachers hold relevant academic and professional qualifications, teacher attendance stands at 95%, while student attendance is 70% (as per chatbot-based monitoring).

Under Digital & Vocational Education which includes ICT Integration 100% of secondary and higher secondary schools use smart classrooms, 59% of all schools utilize digital platforms like DIKSHA. 6385 students across 81 schools are enrolled in 14 different vocational trades. Similarly, under Infrastructure & Facilities – 84% of schools operate from government-owned buildings. There are 97% (girls) toilets & 96% toilets for (boys). The drinking water facilities are available in 99.5% schools, 98% schools have electricity, 117 schools have Libraries, 122 schools have Laboratories and 328 schools have Playgrounds besides 100% distribution of textbooks stands completed for Grades 1-8th.