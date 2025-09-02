DC Budgam holds public darbar at Khag

BUDGAM, SEPTEMBER 02: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, today held a public interaction programme (Public Darbar) at Tehsil Office Khag.

While interacting with the large gathering, DC said that holding such public outreach programmes is aimed at bringing the administration at the doorsteps of the people. He stressed that the basic motive is to listen to the day-to-day issues of the common citizens and ensure that their genuine demands including drinking water, electricity supply, road connectivity, irrigation facilities and healthcare are addressed on priority.

DC assured that the administration is fully committed to provide better services to the people, adding that sustained efforts are being made to improve essential amenities across all areas. He emphasized that public darbars not only bridge the gap between people and government but also create a platform for participatory governance.

On the occasion, locals from adjacent areas of Shunglipora, Drung, Lassipora, Khapora, Naserpora, Sugen, Zoogyari, Malpora, Khag, Bathipora Sitharan, and Hamchipora, also participated and put forth their demands before the district administration. Multiple demands were raised including construction and upgradation of Sitharan–Khag main road, establishment of irrigation facilities, receiving station at Khag, augmentation of health infrastructure including PHC, and development of playgrounds for youth.

Responding to the demands, DC directed concerned officers to take up the works on priority and ensure execution in a time-bound manner. He particularly stressed on the immediate development of playgrounds in every panchayat, observing that “youth are our future and we need to strengthen them by engaging them in recreational and productive activities.”