DC Budgam chairs meet to discuss Change of Land Use cases

BUDGAM, JULY 28: A District-Level Committee (DLC) meeting regarding the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes under the J&K Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purposes) Regulations, 2022, was convened today under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, here.

All designated DLC members and concerned sectoral officers attended the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on pending land use conversion cases and to examine them in light of departmental remarks and statutory regulations.

The committee discussed various cases related to set-up of different units such as, Establishment of Packaged Drinking Water Unit, Construction of Shops, Construction of Hotels, etc.

DC directed the concerned departments to verify all technical parameters, ownership documents, zoning compliance, and environmental considerations before final recommendations are issued. He stressed the need for efficient inter-departmental coordination to streamline the process of land conversion while ensuring adherence to legal and ecological safeguards.

He underscored the importance of balancing developmental needs with sustainable land management practices, adding that while the administration is committed to facilitating ease of doing business, no compromise shall be made on legal provisions and environmental norms.

He further instructed that all departments must ensure clarity, accountability, and public transparency in processing such cases. “Each case must be examined on its merit with strict adherence to the J&K Land Use Conversion Regulations, so that genuine applicants are not subjected to procedural hurdles,” he stated.

DC directed all concerned departments for prompt participation and responsiveness. He reiterated that such meetings must be conducted regularly to speed up decision-making and support planned infrastructure growth in the district.