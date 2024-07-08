DC Budgam chairs DRSC meeting

BUDGAM, JULY 08: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today chaired a District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting at Conference Hall, here.

At the outset, SC R&B circle Budgam, G.R Choudhary apprised the chair about the agenda wise details of the work of the Road Safety Committee constituted in the district and also shared ATRs of previous meetings held in the District.

Stressing on implementation of all road safety measures in letter and spirit, the DC Budgam directed the committee members to formulate District Road Safety Plan.

He directed for strict implementation of the Road Safety Plan to minimize the number of accidents in the District.

Similar directions were passed to executing agencies such as R&B and PMGSY to provide details of Black spots and also audit all the roads so as to ensure overall safety and provide quality traffic to the public.

Further, the DC directed the concerned officers for installation of visible and proper signages to avoid accidents in the district and in particular in the vulnerable areas.

The DC emphasised the urgent need to implement effective strategies to reduce road accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

Moreover, discussions were also held on identifying accident-prone areas, improving road infrastructure, enforcing traffic regulations, and raising public awareness about road safety practices.