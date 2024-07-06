DC Budgam chairs DLSC meeting

BUDGAM, JULY 06: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today chaired the District Level Standing Committee meeting to review the progress on pending litigation related to the encroachment of government departmental land.

The DC issued directions to the concerned district officers to ensure timely, coordinated and collaborative inter-departmental effort on all cases to safeguard state and departmental land from encroachment.

He emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among different departments to resolve the issues of encroachments efficiently.

Earlier in the meeting, ACR described the role and importance of the District level standing committee for addressing all issues pertaining to encroachment of state/ Departmental land.

Among others, the meeting was attended by SSP Budgam, District Programme Officer, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Education Officer, CMO, District Litigation Officer and district officers of various line departments.