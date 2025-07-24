DC Budgam chairs DGRC meet under AB-PMJAY SEHAT

BUDGAM, JULY 24: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, today chaired a comprehensive District Grievance Redressal Committee (DGRC) meeting to assess the functioning of grievance redressal mechanisms under the Ayushman Bharat – PM-JAY SEHAT scheme.

Threadbare discussions centered on the redressal of beneficiary complaints related to denial of treatment, out-of-pocket expenses, technical issues, and misconduct by healthcare facilities.

CMO Budgam presented a quarterly grievance resolution report, affirming that a majority of complaints particularly technical in nature had been addressed promptly and satisfactorily. Speaking during the session, DC highlighted the need for robust and people-oriented grievance handling. He said, “Every grievance represents a trust deficit. Our job is to bridge that gap with fairness, speed, and compassion. No patient should be denied their entitled care under PM-JAY.” Two representative grievance cases were reviewed in detail. In the first, a beneficiary from Khansahib was fully refunded after the administration promptly intervened following a complaint via JK Samadhan. In another case from Yari Kalan, necessary clarifications were provided and the beneficiary was guided to avail the rightful treatment under the scheme.