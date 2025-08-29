DC B’pora leads National Sports Day celebration

BANDIPORA, AUGUST 29: District administration Bandipora, in collaboration with the Youth Services & Sports (YSS) department Bandipora and Higher Secondary School Nadihal, on Friday celebrated National Sports Day 2025 with great enthusiasm and fervour.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib, led the celebrations as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the event.

In her address to the students, DC urged them to give their 100 percent in all endeavours and remain focused on their career goals, with special emphasis on encouraging girls to pursue their aspirations with determination.

She also called upon the youth to remain sensitive towards the environment by caring for nature and preserving the district’s rich natural resources for future generations.

DC also spoke about failures, emphasising that they should never stop anyone from achieving greater success. She further highlighted the importance of sports in shaping discipline, character, and unity among the youth. She urged the students to adopt sports as a way of life and to contribute towards building a healthier and more vibrant society.

The celebrations commenced with flag hoisting, followed by a parade by enthusiastic students, adding colour and vibrancy to the event. DC administered a pledge to students and participants, reaffirming commitment towards sportsmanship and fitness.

She later flagged-off a tug-of-war game, followed by a pigeon release symbolising peace and harmony.