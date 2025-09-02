DC B’pora inaugurates Aadi Karmayogi BLMT orientation prog

BANDIPORA, SEPTEMBER 02: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib, today inaugurated the three-day Block Level Master Trainer (BLMT) orientation program under the Aadi Karmayogi – Responsive Governance programme at the Forest Training & Research Institute Chitternar, Bandipora.

The orientation program that is scheduled to culminate on 4th September 2025, is part of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ initiative aimed at empowering individuals and institutions for tribal transformation. The training is designed to build the capacity of master trainers in facilitating participatory planning, responsive governance, and holistic tribal development.

Addressing the gathering, DC emphasized the significance of responsive governance and community-led planning for sustainable development in tribal areas. She highlighted that the workshop would enable stakeholders to prepare village-level development plans focusing on infrastructure, education, healthcare, digital access, and livelihood opportunities, while preserving traditional knowledge and indigenous practices.

She further underlined the importance of skill development and the creation of intangible assets which can prove to be a boon during uncertain and hard times. She also stressed that the core mandate of the Aadi Karmayogi scheme should remain the guiding motive behind all efforts at the grassroots.