DC B’pora directs ‘100% installation’ of CCTVs in medical shops

BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman on Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Level Committee under NCORD (Narco Coordination) and Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) at Mini Secretariat, here.

The meeting covered a range of progressive initiatives regarding drug de-addiction and rehabilitation efforts implemented within the district.

The DC conducted a comprehensive review of activities organised by different departments including Drugs Controller, Health Department, Social Welfare, Education, District Drug De-addiction Centre and Addiction Treatment Facility.

He also assessed the actions taken to combat illicit crop cultivation and its eradication within the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC emphasized the significance of a comprehensive approach involving prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and community assistance.

He highlighted the importance of implementing effective strategies to prevent substance abuse, offer treatment to those requiring assistance, and support their path to recovery and rehabilitation.

Shakeel ul Rehman also emphasized the importance of outreach programs to encourage individuals to seek assistance when necessary. Additionally, he highlighted the priority of addressing vulnerable sections and specific age groups in drug de-addiction efforts.

He also asked the concerned departments, including Health, DDAC, ARTO, Excise, Police, Social Welfare office, CEO Office, to work collectively and in coordination with district administration.

The DC also urged Padma Shri awardee Faisal Ali Dar to work in coordination with concerned departments and involve Youth Icons, sports icons in awareness programs to encourage youth participation.

During the meeting, the DC asked concerned officers to initiate strict action under rules against retail outlet owners for non-installation of CCTVs and stressed the drug control department to ensure 100 percent installation of CCTVs and computerized billing by all medical shops and Jan Ashudi Kendras.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Umar Shafi Pandit; SP Mohammad Shafaat, DIO Dr. Naseer Ahmad, ARTO, CAO, Tehsildars, MS District Hospital, Padma Shree Faisal Ali Dar, Representatives of Drug De Addiction Center, and other concerned.