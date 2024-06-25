DC B’la reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haraam

BARAMULLA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa today convened a meeting of Officers at the DC office here to review and finalize arrangements for the smooth celebration of the upcoming Muharram ul Haraam month in the district.

During the meeting, delegations from different areas highlighted various issues and grievances and sought their resolution for smooth celebration. They emphasized the need for uninterrupted drinking water, power supply, essential medical supplies as well as adequate rations, particularly during the auspicious days.

After listening to the grievances and demands, the DC passed directions to all the officers from the relevant departments to work in coordination and make adequate arrangements in Shia dominated areas during the Muharram days.

The Senior Engineer of the PHE department was instructed to ensure the availability of water tankers, while the Police Department was directed to ensure the overall security of religious sites.

Additionally, the food and supplies department was asked to keep sufficient ration stocked for the Muharram days and PDD department was directed to make provision for uninterrupted power supply.

Meanwhile, the concerned executing agencies were directed to repair any damaged link roads leading to the procession sites for the convenience of the devotees and the Traffic Police Department was instructed to efficiently manage the traffic to avoid road congestion in the Shia dominated areas.

Furthermore, Minga Sherpa directed the municipal authorities to ensure sanitation of all the religious places including Imam Baras, shrines, and masjids while health department was entrusted to keep medical facilities available at all the times.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Raina; SDMs, district, sectoral and police officers, heads of various line departments, representatives of various Shia associations besides other functionaries.