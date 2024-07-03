DC B’la hands over sanction letters under PMAY-G

SOPORE: To listen to the issues and grievances of people at their door steps, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, today chaired weekly Block Diwas at Panchayat Halqa Rakh-i-Hygam Haritaar, Sopore. The event aimed at addressing the developmental concerns and grievances of the local residents, ensuring their voices are heard and their issues resolved promptly.

The program was attended by the District Development Council Member ,Irfan Hafiz Lone, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina, Assistant Commissioner Development, Shabir Ahmad Hakak, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ibad-ur-Rahman, different stakeholders including public representatives , Officers of all line departments and other prominent citizens from Haritaar and other adjoining villages.

The general public put forth the prevalent demands and grievances centered around R&B, Education, PDD, Health, Social welfare and the transfer of land to rightful landholders, appealing earnestly to the DC for prompt intervention to expedite the resolution of these issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC highlighted the primary goal of the Block Diwas is to bring the administration directly to the people’s doorsteps, ensuring easier access to highlight the issues concerning the local population.

During the program, the DC handed over sanction letters of Prime Minister Awas Yojna-Gramin PMAY-G cases to 43 landless families, thereby allocating 5 malras of land to each family for the construction of pucca house under PMAY-G Scheme.

Minga Sherpa, while keenly listening to the grievances and demands raised by the public, provided prompt redressal to the multitude of the issues by involving the officers present during the programme.

The DC further issued directions to the officers present, instructing them to address and expedite the resolution of all issues highlighted by the public representatives on priority.