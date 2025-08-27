DC Bla distributes kits among TB patients

BARAMULLA, AUGUST 27: In order to take firsthand appraisal of the services being provided to patients, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, visited Primary Health Centre (PHC) Boniyar.

During the visit, DC was provided with a detailed overview of the healthcare facilities available at PHC Boniyar including the current infrastructure, medical staff, and the array of services offered to the community.

He interacted with the TB patients of the area and distributed Nutritional Support Kits among them as part of the Government’s initiative to ensure better recovery outcomes and to supplement their treatment with adequate dietary support.

Later, DC chaired a seminar on Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Uri, organized by the district administration in collaboration with Pratham Education Foundation with the objective of strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skills among students of Grades 3 to 5.

Speaking on the occasion, Minga Sherpa highlighted the significance of TaRL as an effective intervention to bridge learning gaps, particularly for the young school going students in rural and far-flung areas.

Resource persons from Pratham gave a detailed presentation on the methodology of TaRL and also conducted interactive sessions with teachers to build their capacity in implementing the programme effectively in classrooms.