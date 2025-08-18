DC Bandipora reviews progress of HADP

BANDIPORA, AUGUST 18: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib, on Monday chaired a review meeting to assess the progress and achievements under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and Kisan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs) in the district.

During the meeting, the Chief Agriculture Officer, Javaid Ahmad Samoon, presented the current status of farmer registrations on the Kisan Khidmat Ghar application and shared a detailed overview of ongoing schemes being implemented in the district.

DC directed all sectoral heads to fast-track implementation to achieve set targets under HADP, while also stressing the importance of submitting updated beneficiary lists to the Chief Agriculture Officer for data cleansing and proper record management.

She further emphasized the need for close coordination among departments to enhance farmer outreach and ensure timely execution of schemes aimed at strengthening agriculture and allied sectors.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Maqbool Lone; Chief Horticulture Officer, Farooq Ahmad; Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad; District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Dr. Peer Irshad, besides other concerned officers.