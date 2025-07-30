DC assesses healthcare services at PHC Soibugh

BUDGAM, JULY 30: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today conducted an extensive visit to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Soibugh to assess the availability and quality of healthcare facilities.

During the visit, DC undertook a detailed inspection of the infrastructure, ongoing operations, availability of essential medical equipment, staff strength, and stock position of medicines at the facility. He interacted with hospital staff and patients to understand ground-level challenges and service delivery gaps.

Dr Bilal emphasised the crucial role of PHCs in delivering timely and accessible healthcare to people, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas like Soibugh. He said PHCs are the first point of contact for the public with the health system and strengthening them is a key towards ensuring quality healthcare for all. DC directed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Budgam to promptly assess and submit a proposal for all necessary works and interventions required to improve the functioning of PHC Soibugh.

This includes augmentation of essential medical infrastructure, addressing staff shortages, and ensuring regular supply of medicines and diagnostics.

He also laid emphasis on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in and around the hospital premises, improving patient care and grievance redressal mechanisms, ensuring uninterrupted power and water supply, enhancing maternity and emergency care facilities.