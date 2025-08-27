DC assesses ground situation along Rambiara River

SHOPIAN, AUGUST 27: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Shishir Gupta today visited Wandina, Melhura and other adjoining areas of Zainapora subdivision to ascertain water levels amid the adverse weather conditions.

The visit was aimed to assess the current and emerging situation in the low lying areas of the subdivision along the Rambiara River. District administration Shopian is keeping close vigil over the emerging situation and staff has been deputed in the vulnerable low lying areas to keep vigil on the water levels.

Earlier in the early morning hours, as a precautionary measure, 10 nomadic families residing in Wanduna have been safely relocated to safer places by the sub divisional administration Zainapora. The local administration was instructed by DC to remain alert and the people were asked to adhere to the guidelines of the government and contact helpline numbers, already publicized, in case of emergency. DC emphasized close monitoring of water levels and timely dissemination of information to the public. DC was accompanied by ADC, Dr. Zakir Hussain Faaz; ACR, SDM, Tehsildar and other officers/officials during the visit.