Days after Centre repealed land laws, J&K Govt transfers 24,000 kanals to I&C Dept

Jammu: Few days after the Government of India repealed several J&K land laws and paved way for anyone in India to buy land in the erstwhile state, the administration has transferred 24,000 kanals of land to the Industries and Commerce Department for ‘investment purposes’.

“According to an official spokesman, while the government has fixed target of 48,000 kanals of land for inviting investments in Jammu and Kashmir, only 24,000 kanals had been transferred so far to the Industries Department,” read the news report by Daily Excelsior.

Earlier, the newspaper had reported transfer of 2.4 lakh kanal land to the department but then issued a corrigendum stating that the figure was 24,000 kanals.