Day after India bans PUBG, China voices strong opposition

Beijing: China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it strongly opposed India banning Chinese mobile apps.

Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps, including Tencent Holdings Ltd’s popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Thursday, weighed by technology companies after India banned Chinese apps following a standoff with Beijing at the border.

The ban was announced a day after a senior Indian official said troops were deployed on four strategic hilltops after what New Delhi called an attempted Chinese incursion along a disputed Himalayan border.(Reuters)