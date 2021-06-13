Day after electrocution , PDD daily wager from Kulgam succumbs at SMHS hospital

Kulgam: A daily wager employee of Power Development Department (PDD), who was electrocuted on Saturday afternoon in Chawalgam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Srinagar on Sunday, an official said.

An official said that a PDD daily wager Sartaj Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Sheikh of Hanand, Chawalgam received serious burn injuries due to electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire in Hanand locality on Saturday.

Sartaj was immediately taken to GMC Anantnag where doctors referred him to SMHS hospital in serious conditions.

However, the injured man succumbed to his injuries today at SMHS hospital, they added.

Locals said Sartaj was the lone bread earner of his family—(KNO)