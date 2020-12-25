by Agencies

Day 30: Govt sends fresh invite to farmers

New Delhi: Volunteers serve 'langar' to farmers' protesting at Delhi-UP border over Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI04-12-2020_000143B)

The government has sent a fresh invite to the protesting farmers inviting them for the talks and asked them to choose a date of their convenience to end the impasse over the three farm laws. 

The development comes ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s interaction with farmers on Friday during a money transfer event.

The farmer unions have, however, alleged the government’s invitation for talks is nothing but propaganda against the peasants to create an impression they are not interested in dialogue. 

The farmer unions will hold a press conference at 3 pm at Singhu border after a meeting to decide on their further course of action.

