Lead Stories
Day 3: Over 10,000 passengers stuck on highway
Jammu, Jan 3: At least 10,000 passengers, including women, children and elderly persons, besides truckers were stranded for the third consecutive day on Friday on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
The highway is closed for the past three days due to recurring landslides and shooting stones at Digdol, a traffic police official said.
Due to the closure of the highway, over 6,500 vehicles were stranded at various places between Jammu to Banihal and other side of the Jawahar tunnel towards Kashmir.
The vehicles were stranded at Jammu, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban districts, the official said.
Landslides took place at Karol in Chanderkote near Jaiswal bridge and Digdol during the last two days.
“We will try to clear the stranded vehicles by tomorrow (Saturday). Men and machines are working to clear the landslides at some places in Ramban,” a traffic police official told The Kashmir Monitor.
He said once the landslide clearance operation is over, only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move towards their respective destinations. “No fresh vehicle will be allowed from Srinagar and Jammu,” he added.
The passengers, including women, children and elderly persons and truckers, are stranded, mostly between Qazigund to Jawahar tunnel. These vehicles had left Srinagar for Jammu on Wednesday but got stranded after landslides at Digdol, where a portion of hill has collapsed.
Drivers and passengers, stranded on this side of the Jawahar tunnel, alleged that there is no sufficient arrangement for their stay or food in these areas. Hotels are flooded with passengers, they said, adding the prices of a cup of tea or a plate of rice and other eatables has suddenly increased without any check by the local administration.
Wet weekend predicted
Monitor News Bureau
Srinagar, Jan 3: The minimum temperature in most parts of Kashmir dropped on Friday, even as the MET Office here has forecast spells of wet weather over the weekend.
The minimum temperature decreased at most places in the valley as well as in Ladakh Union Territory on Friday, an official of the Meteorological department here said.
He said Srinagar city recorded the low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius last night – nearly a degree down from minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The official said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius last night as against the previous night’s minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.
The night temperature at Pahalgam resort settled at a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius – over three degrees down from minus 6.4 degrees Celsius from Thursday, he said.
Pahalgam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was the coldest recorded place in the valley, he added.
The official said Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius – down from the previous night’s minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.
Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, the official said.
The mercury in Leh, in the Ladakh Union territory, settled at a low of minus 20.7 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Drass recorded a low of minus 26.3 degrees Celsius, the official said.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of ”Chillai-Kalan” – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.
”Chillai-Kalan” began on December 21 and ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long ”Chillai-Khurd” (small cold) and a 10-day long ”Chillai-Bachha” (baby cold).
The MET Office has forecast a spell of scattered to fairly widespread light rain or snowfall in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from Friday.
The official said the wet weather could likely cause landslide on the Banihal-Ramban axis of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway –leading to temporary disruption of surface transportation.
Lead Stories
For jobs, education, ownership of land: Centre mulling mandatory 15-year residency norm in JK
Srinagar, Jan 3: The Centre is examining the option of introducing mandatory requirement of 15-year residency in government jobs, ownership of land, seats in professional and college education in Jammu and Kashmir to allay apprehensions of locals, officials said on Friday.
The move came after several organisations in Jammu and Kashmir expressed fears of outsiders grabbing jobs, lands and seats in academic institutions after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
“We are examining the options of protecting the rights of locals of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir under the state domicile rules,” a home ministry official said.
The options include introducing mandatory requirement of 15-year residency in government jobs, ownership of land, seats in professional and college education, the official said.
The special arrangement will be on the lines of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
In the northeastern states like Nagaland, this arrangement is covered under Article 371 of the Constitution.
While different states have different residency norms, the central government is planning to introduce a 15-year minimum residency norm for an outsider to attain domicile status in Jammu and Kashmir.
However, this condition may not be applicable for industrial houses to buy land for setting up business ventures and construct quarters for their employees.
There is a possibility of providing relaxation to central government employees, who are from other parts of the country but have been living in the two UTs in last five years or more.
Also, central officials and their children, and students who are from other states but may have cleared their Class X or Class XII board exams in Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh may be given residency.
Officers from all-India services and their children are considered domicile of their respective cadre states usually but a decision has to be taken on whether to extend the benefits to the AGMUT cadre officers who will be now part of the two UTs.
Incidentally, a similar residency norm was fixed by the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, who issued a notification on June 27, 1932, fixing ten years of continuous residence as a mandatory requirement before “foreign nationals” can purchase immovable property and be considered as Class III state subjects.
It says: “The foreign nationals residing in the state of Jammu and Kashmir shall not acquire the nationality of the Jammu and Kashmir state until after the age of 18 on purchasing immovable property under permission of an ‘ijazatnama’ and on obtaining a ‘rayatnama’ after ten years continuous residence in the Jammu and Kashmir state as laid down in Notification No.-I-L. of 1984, dated 20th April, 1927.”
However, this provision was altered by the Constituent Assembly in 1954 when it amended the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution Act, 1939, defining permanent residents of the state as any person who, before May 14, 1954, “lawfully acquired immovable property in the state” and “has been ordinarily resident in the state for not less than ten years prior to the date”.
The amendment deprived thousands of refugees from erstwhile West Pakistan, who had settled in Jammu province following the 1947 partition, from becoming permanent residents of the state.
These refugees will get domicile status and be eligible to buy land, get jobs and obtain admission in professional colleges in these UTs once the government decides on a new residency norm, another official said.
Lead Stories
Will have safeguards: Jitendra on domicile issue
Jammu, Jan 3: Union minister Jitendra Singh hit out at those raking up the issue of safeguards as regards domicile in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and said the region would have safeguards that were appropriate for a Union territory.
The Congress sought adequate legal and constitutional safeguards to protect the rights of the locals to land and jobs.
The National Conference (NC) also urged the government to clear the ambiguities regarding jobs, land and delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir.
“We will have safeguards, which are appropriate for a Union territory,” Singh said, addressing the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir government at a three-day training programme on the general fund rules here.
“Who told you that domicile and such provisions will not be safeguarded? Those raising such issues should be questioned as to why they denied people provisions (of the Centre for the benefit of people) for the last 72 years. They should first answer that,” he added.
On delimitation, the minister said, “We will have delimitation also. Everything will happen. When it happens, do not resort to complaining. Those making a hue and cry will have problems that their constituencies have been reserved.”
He said the land prices had gone up by 40 per cent in Jammu.
Referring to an advertisement issued by the high court, opening recruitment to aspirants from all over the country, Singh said within 24 hours, it was withdrawn.
“Nobody stuck to prestige. Could it have been possible during the days of the previous governments? We realised that this was anomalous unless rules were framed,” he said
NC’s provincial president Devender Singh Rana urged the government to clear the ambiguities as regards jobs, land and delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Amidst a growing demand for domicile certificates and job protection following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the ruling BJP assured people last month that their rights would be protected to the maximum permissible limits under the Constitution.
The government was already working to protect the rights of the locals as regards land ownership, industries and jobs, state BJP”s chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said in a statement here.
In an apparent reference to the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) and the Congress, who are demanding domicile certificates and job protection, he alleged that left without any logical stand and political issues, these parties were trying to incite people by making false and irresponsible statements.
Cong demands statehood with legal safeguards
Monitor News Bureau
Jammu, Jan 3: The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reiterated its demand of full statehood with adequate legal and constitutional safeguards for the protection of the rights of locals in government land and jobs.
On the Centre mulling incorporating certain provisions to protect the rights of the locals in government jobs and land, it said the government should explain as why it first totally nullified all these protection.
“It seems the BJP government acts first and thinks later, as is evident from their present stand on these issues,” a party spokesperson said.
We seek restoration of full statehood with adequate legal and constitutional safeguards for the protection of the rights of locals, he said.
According to a home ministry official, the Centre is examining the option of introducing mandatory requirement of 15-year residency in government jobs, ownership of land, seats in professional and college education in Jammu and Kashmir to allay apprehensions of locals.
Lead Stories
Stone pelting, militancy down after 370 revoked: Army Chief
New Delhi, Jan 3: New Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has said that since abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir the law and order situation there has improved.
“After abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir there are less incidents of violence. The figures and facts reflect that law and order situation has improved over there,” said General Naravane.
He also said that incidents of stone pelting are negligible and overall situation has improved a lot.
“If you look at the incidents before August 5 and after August 5, the numbers itself will show that the situation has improved. The incidents of violence, be it stone-pelting, militancy-related violence, all have seen a sharp decline. There is no doubt about this,” the Army Chief said.
From August till now, stone-pelting incidents have reduced by 40 to 45 per cent in Kashmir, the Central government had stated.
Around 190 stone pelting incidents were reported from the valley after abrogation of Article 370 and 260 people involved in them were put behind bars. In 2019, around 544 incidents of stone pelting took place and 190 of them have taken place since August 5.
General Naravane took charge as Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2019 succeeding General Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed India”s first Chief of the Defence Staff. General Naravane was earlier serving as Vice Chief of Indian Army. He took charge as vice chief in September.
Before that, he was heading the Eastern Command of the force, which takes care of India”s nearly 4,000-km border with China.
Latest News
Light snowfall in many parts of Kashmir, min temp rises
Many parts of Kashmir received fresh light snowfall on Saturday, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature which brought...
Militants hurl grenade at CRPF personnel in Srinagar
Suspected militants hurled a grenade at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kawdara locality in Srinagar on Saturday, resulting...