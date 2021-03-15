Day 3 of Shopian gunfight: Firing resumes after 24-hour lull

Srinagar: The exchange of fire resumed after more than 24 hours between militants and the security forces in Rawalpora area of Shopian on Monday morning.

A militant was killed in the encounter on Sunday.

Quoting a “top official”, news agency KNO reported that the exchange of fire resumed Monday morning after a lull of more than 24 hours after a militant was killed.

Earlier, on Saturday evening, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF haf launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on a specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

He said that due to darkness the operation was suspended on Saturday evening and resumed on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, internet services continue to remain suspended in the district—(KNO)