Day 2: Mobile, internet services remain suspended in Kashmir

Srinagar: Mobile and internet services of all Cellular companies, barring Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), remained suspended in the Kashmir valley for the second day on Friday as a precautionary measure to prevent rumours following death of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Geelani, who breathed his last at his Hyderpora residence in the city outskirts on Srinagar-Airport road on Wednesday, was laid to rest in a local grave yard early yesterday morning.

Official sources said that the authorities have issued direction on Wednesday mid-night to all Cellular companies to suspend mobile and internet services in the Kashmir valley till further orders.

The internet service of Jio fiber, Airtel fiber and other local service providers, including CNS point-to-point, were suspended since early Thursday morning. Mobile service of these companies has also remained suspended.