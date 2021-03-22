Davinder Singh case: NIA files chargesheet against Waheed Para, two others

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para and two others in Davinder Singh case in Special NIA court in Jammu.

In a statement, the NIA said that it filed a supplementary chargesheet against three accused persons Shaheen Ahmad Lone, Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, and Waheed-ur-Rahman Para under section 120B of the IPC, sections 17, 18, 38, 39 & 40 of the UA (P) Act, and section 25 (1AA) of Arms Act and section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act in NIA Special Court Jammu in Davider Singh Case.

This case was first registered in Police station Qazigund, Kulgam under FIR no. 05/2020 dated 11.01.2020 after apprehension of two militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) Syed Naveed Mushtaq, the then District Commander of HM for the district Shopian and Ganderbal, and Rafi Ahmad Rather along with one serving DSP of J&K Police.

The statement further stated: Davinder Singh and Advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, near Al-Stop Naka, Qazigund while they were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu in the i20 car owned and driven by accused Advocate Irfan Shafi Mir. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU and had taken over the investigation. NIA had earlier filed chargesheet against eight accused in this case.

Investigation has revealed that chargesheeted accused Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo were involved in gun running from across the LoC for the militants of banned militant organisations Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) and were also channelizing funds to the militants for sustaining militant activities in J&K at the behest of handlers located in Pakistan.

Investigation has also revealed that chargesheeted accused Waheed-ur-Rahman Para was “part of the conspiracy for raising and transferring of militant funds to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants for procurement of terrorist hardware and was also a crucial player in sustaining political-separatist-militant nexus in J&K.”

Further investigation in the case continues, reads the statement.