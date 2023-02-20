SRINAGAR: ‘Daughters of Paradise’ – a documentary based on domestic violence was premiered at the Mahatta Art Gallery.

The event was a collaborative effort of the EdRAAK and Mahatta Art Gallery.

The film by Bilal Ahmad Jan, a city based filmmaker, has documented chilling stories of the past few years.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion in which experts from various fields discussed the documentary and the possible ways to reduce such incidents.

Founder of EdRAAK Ilyas Rizvi while giving an overview of the event said: “The documentary opens up a social issue and takes a viewer through the various subjects and shows the horrible aspect of the society that chills one’s emotional aspects. The event was held to talk about these social cultural issues which are taking alarmingly new ways and numbers.”

Talking about the social aspect of domestic violence, Saima Khan, Head of the Department of Sociology, Government Women’s College, Srinagar said: “Sensitizing one gender does not and should never mean, dehumanizing the other. To pit women against men and vice-versa leads only to problems of misogyny and misandry. Not denying the spousal and non-spousal violence that has and still is being inflicted on women, we need to consider the devastating effects of sexism and patriarchy on the forgotten gender- men.”

“The enviably privileged status of men comes with casting them in unattainable and contradictory roles. The idea of masculinity is strongly shaped by the anti-feminine norm which makes them vehemently reject everything that is feminine, even verbalizing their emotions. This emotional castration can have devastating effects on men and in turn on marriages and families,” she added.

Aga Syed Mudasir Rizvi, a religious expert, said such initiatives make us aware about the society.

“The role of religion is very important in any society. As we have modernized, we have left human values. As machines are taking lead roles, emotionally we are facing a vacuum. Need of the hour is to conduct awareness about human values and respect each other’s life,” he said. “If we work on counseling a couple before they go into an institution of marriage, it will give them a clear picture of their rights and responsibilities for each other. In Kashmir, I see an urgent need to have a basic booklet about married life which will work as a coach.”

Nusrat Jan, a student of philosophy, Women’s College Srinagar, said: “The documentary is painful, emotional as well as informative. But, it seems unreal that such incidents occur and are deep rooted in our societies. Domestic violence as a whole can happen to anyone, across all sections of the society. We need to be more responsible and vigilant as a society. And as the saying goes – ‘charity begins at home’ – start raising humane and responsible kids because it all seems to begin with that single unit i.e., family.”