Dryland Agriculture Research Station (DARS), SKUAST-Kashmir organized series of Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes entitled “Production and Commercialization of Trichoderma based bio-formulations” in different districts of Kashmir Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

The training prgrammes were sponsored by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India.

DARS organise MSME sponsored Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes 3

One training programme was organized at Geriend, Budgam, in collaboration with KVK, Budgam. There were about sixty participants comprising of rural unemployed youth from Geriend and surrounding villages.

Dr. Vaseem Yousuf, Associate Professor, KVK, Budgam apprised the youth about the importance of self-employment and employment generation with particular emphasis on the use of Trichoderma in organic farming.

Dr. Efath Shahnaz, Associate Professor, DARS, Rangreth, SKUAST-Kashmir gave a comprehensive account of the uses, isolation and production of Trichoderma based bioformulation. She explained the role of University and MSME in the development of enterprises based on local needs and resources. A comprehensive account of development of Trichoderma based bio-formulations at farmers level was also given. The rural youth were provided with ample hands-on information on the development of bio-formulations starting from small scale level at home up to large scale production with minimal inputs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another training programme was organized at DARS, Rangreth, SKUAST-Kashmir. Students from diverse backgrounds from different degree colleges of Srinagar district participated in the programme. The Associate Director Research, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Dar gave an overview of the Research Station with special emphasis on the mandates of the Dryland Agriculture Research Station. Dr. Ajaz A. Lone, Professor, Genetics & Plant Breeding apprised the students about the different research activities being carried out at the station. Dr. N. S. Khurroo, Professor, Genetics & Plant Breeding gave a comprehensive account of different forage crops being bred at the station along with their utility and efficacy. Dr. Efath Shahnaz, Associate Professor, Plant Pathology and course co-ordinator delivered the keynote lecture. She gave an exhaustive lecture on the role of Trichoderma in agriculture with special emphasis on the production and commercialization of Trichoderma based bio-formulations at small scale level at home and at commercial scale. The programme concluded with the field visit of the students.