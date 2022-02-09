Indian army pulled off a miracle when they rescued a man trapped between rocks on a hill in Kerala’s Palakkad.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to locals, the youth, along with two others had decided to climb to the top of Cherad hill. Two others abandoned the mission halfway. However, he continued to climb. After reaching the top, he slipped and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face.

#WATCH | Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad Kerala has now been rescued. Teams of the Indian Army had undertaken the rescue operation.



(Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/VD7LG3qs3s — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Indian Army rescuers on Wednesday morning reached him and began carrying him up. He was immediately given food and water. He was identified as R Babu. However, the uphill journey was difficult and the man, R Babu, had to rest often on the way.

Earlier several attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, have been made to rescue the youth who is trapped on the hillside between rocks in the scorching heat with no water or food for more than a day.

`Daredevil mission': How a man trapped on the mountain was rescued after two days 3

According to a release issued by the Coast Guard, the helicopter pilot had decided to hover the aircraft near the ridge where the survivor was stranded, but due to “topography of the terrain and various met conditions the helicopter was experiencing heavy downdraft” and therefore, the mission was aborted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also intervened and sought the help of the Army to rescue the youth.

TV visuals indicated that after the Coast Guard efforts failed, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was attempting to reach the youth who appears to be sitting in a small recess on the mountain face.

A member of one of the rescue teams told a media channel that while during the day the heat is scorching and unbearable, by evening and late-night it becomes windy and cold.