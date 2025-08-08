`Dare to be awesome’: Over 17040 J&K schools register for PM Modi’s `Fit India Movement’

Srinagar: Early morning, four-year-old Areeba laces up her shoes on the worn stone steps outside her school to prepare for yet another exciting practice session. An overweight child a few years ago, she is now the quickest and best basketball player at her school.

Thanks to the Centre’s Fit India Movement, scores of children are excelling in the field of sports like Areeba.

Launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Fit India Movement aims to promote fitness as an essential part of daily life. The initiative promotes daily physical activity, sports engagement, and wellness practices such as yoga — aligning with the broader goals of the Khelo India Scheme.

Initially supported by celebrities and politicians, it was imbibed by people from all sections of society. “We are being imparted various training under the movement. From regular sports to yoga and calisthenics, our teachers are making full use of this movement to transform our lives,” Areeba said.

Realising its potential to change the lives of people, the government extended it to the schools to instill a habit of fitness among the children. Schools are considered the foundational pillar of this campaign, integrating fitness into the formal education system by encouraging both students and staff to adopt healthy lifestyles.

In response to the growing threat of lifestyle-related health problems in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre’s flagship Fit India Movement has witnessed overwhelming acceptance across the Union Territory, especially in educational institutions.

As per the data available with The Kashmir Monitor, currently 17042 schools in Jammu and Kashmir are registered under the Fit India Movement.

“Schools are not just centers of academic learning anymore. They are becoming hubs of physical transformation and holistic health awareness. The enthusiastic response from students, teachers, and parents has been encouraging, ” said an official from the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK).

Nationally, over 4.43 lakh schools have joined the Fit India campaign, showcasing its wide reach and acceptance. The initiative has also reached over 30 crore citizens through a series of innovative public campaigns, including the Fit India Freedom Run, Fit India School Week, Sundays on Cycle, and the user-friendly Fit India Mobile Application.