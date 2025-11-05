Darbar reopens

Darbar Move reopened in Jammu after four years. It marks the formal opening of offices in the winter capital. It was on the first anniversary of the National Conference government that the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the revival of the bi-annual Darbar Move. Earlier, in September, the Cabinet gave a green signal for reviving the Darbar Move. Thirty-nine offices, departments, and organizations, including the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, have moved in full strength. Forty-seven others will move into the camp.. Started in 1872 by Maharaja Gulab Singh, the Darbar Move was aimed at ensuring administrative accessibility across both regions. The practice continued till 2021, though earlier attempts to scrap this practice met with huge resistance. The shifting of the Darbar Move during the nineties, when terrorism was at its peak, was a major challenge. Particularly in Srinagar, entire roads used to be closed for traffic to ensure the seamless movement of employee convoys. Winter is the season when small and medium traders in Jammu do brisk business. It is not only employees of the secretariat but people in general from Kashmir who travel to Jammu in winter. In fact, the affluent Kashmiris have bought houses in Jammu to escape bone bone-chilling winter of the valley. Those who could not afford their own houses started taking flats on rent for six months. The Darbar Move has both advantages and disadvantages. Both regions feel orphaned when offices shift for six months. In winter, Kashmir feels left out because the offices are in Jammu and there is no one to listen to their grievances. Likewise, Jammu feels ignored in summer when offices shift to Srinagar. This sense of alienation needs to be addressed. Earlier, the government used to have camp offices in both Srinagar and Jammu whenever the Darbar Move used to take place. Senior ministers used to be present in the camp offices on rotation. This used to give a sense of relief to the people. This practice needs to be revived so that people do not feel ignored. There should be a proper mechanism to redress the grievances of the people. The government should understand that politicking will make you happy for a time being. It is the real work on the ground that helps to build trust and rapport with people. In this social media age, people have a pulse on everything. Your every move, effort, and activity come under the scanner. Gone are the days when politicians would befool electrocute. It is high time that people’s interests are kept supreme. People should not be left to God’s mercy during difficult times. Winter in Kashmir brings a lot of problems. People need a helping hand. The Omar Abdullah government should keep this in mind.