JAMMU, FEBRUARY 25: Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, today led the new mat-laying ceremony at the historic mosque of Ziyarat Baba Roshan Shah at Gumat, Jammu.

Over the past two years, the Board has laid new mattings at numerous prominent shrines and mosques throughout J&K, replacing the old, worn-out, and shabby ones as part of its Facility Upgradation Plan. The locals praised the Waqf Chairperson for her personal supervision and involvement in such transformative initiatives, which, they said, they had witnessed for the first time in their lives.

Dr. Andrabi paid obeisance at the shrine of Peer Baba Roshan Shah Sahib and prayed for the peace and prosperity of all.

Later, speaking to the media, Dr. Andrabi said that she was happy that the Board had arranged new matting for this historic mosque for the first time ever. “Upgradation of the facilities & infrastructure at Masjids & Shrines is part of the transformation plan of the J&K Waqf Board, and we are committed to continuing this mission,” said Syed Darakhshan.

Waqf Board CEO Zaheer Kaifi (JKAS) and Administrator for Jammu Abid Hussain (JKAS), along with other officers and officials, were present on the occasion.