Darakhshan felicitated by Imams, Khateebs of Waqf Board

SRINAGAR, JULY 26: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board & Minister of State Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi was today felicitated by the Imams & Khateebs of Waqf Board during an impressive event held at the Waqf Board central office at Sonwar in Srinagar. Imams from all major shrines of Kashmir valley participated in the event. Waqf Board Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin was also present on the occasion. The religious preachers hailed the transformative initiatives of the Board especially of the Chairperson for leading the Board to glory and excellence. They said that during her tenure, people’s expectations from the Board have increased unexpectedly. All the Imams spoke about the impact of their preachings in their respective areas and hailed the decision of the Chairperson to mandatorily speak about the social evils and propagate peace and unity while speaking on religious teachings and spiritual guidances.

Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi in her presidential address, hailed the religious scholars for their significant contribution in making the Sufi shrines more impressive places for the seekers of spiritual solace. “Imams and Khateebs of our shrines and mosques are playing their role very well and their approach to strengthen interfaith and intra faith harmony is laudable. They continuously speak on important social issues and evils during their sermons which is the need of the hour”, said Dr Andrabi. She emphasized on them to continue their good work so that we in Waqf Board collectively serve the public interest as per their expectations.