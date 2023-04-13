JAMMU: In view of upcoming Eid- ul- Fitr festival, the Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, has ordered advance release of salaries in favour of over 1500 Waqf Board employees of J&K UT for the month of April, by or before 19th of this month.

Chairperson J&K Waqf Board has also revoked the suspension orders of employees posted at Hazratbal, Makhdoom Sahib and Naqshband Sahib shrines and ordered release of the salaries in their favour as well.

Further, all pending remuneration of Imams, Naib Imams, Khateebs, Muazzins, Darasgah Muallims, as per enhanced rates announced recently by the Waqf Chairperson, shall also be released with effect from first of March 2023.

Accordingly, all Administrators, School heads, Darasgah Muhtamims, Incharge Sectional heads have been directed to initiate the process and complete it in time so that all Waqf staff and engages get the advance salaries by 19th April positively.

Meanwhile, the suspension orders of 31 employees posted at three shrines in Srinagar have been revoked as a special case keeping in view the Eid festival.

It has further ordered that their pending salaries for the month of March and April, 2023 should be released. However, they have been warned that they shall face more serious action if negligence is repeated in future.

