‘Dapyomai Baalyaras’:Youm-e-Souch Kral celebrated at Inder

PULWAMA, AUGUST 21: Souch Kral Trust Inder Pulwama, in joint collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and the District Information Office Pulwama, today organised Youm-e-Souch Kral at Inder Pulwama to pay tribute to the life and contributions of the renowned and visionary Kashmiri poet and sufi saint Souch Kral.

The event witnessed huge participation of devotees from different parts of the Valley, who gathered at Inder to pay obeisance to the revered saint and honour his enduring legacy. The event was also attended by the MLA Pulwama and other prominent citizens.

The commemoration was marked by a Mehfil-e-Sama, where prominent artists melodiously recited the poetic verses of Souch Kral, highlighting his timeless message of peace, universal brotherhood and social harmony while also captivating the audience with their soulful renditions.

Various speakers on the occasion highlighted the enduring relevance of Souch Kral’s philosophy and poetry in contemporary society, stressing that his vision continues to inspire generations towards compassion, mutual respect, and collective well-being.

Members of the Souch Kral Trust expressed heartfelt gratitude to the district administration Pulwama and the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages for their support in organising the event, and for their continued role in preserving and promoting Kashmir’s rich cultural and literary heritage.