‘Damages in calamities, Pak shelling’ : LG lays foundation stone for new houses

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday laid the foundation stone for construction of new houses for families affected due to recent natural calamities and unprovoked Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor, in Jammu District.

350 houses in Jammu district will be constructed at a cost of Rs 35 crore. The construction cost of these new three-bedroom pre-fabricated Smart Houses will be borne by the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India), an NGO.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to HRDS-India for the noble initiative in supporting affected families in Jammu Kashmir. He highlighted that the houses for the affected families are being built without spending a single penny from the government treasury.

Construction of these three-bedroom pre-fabricated Smart Houses is slated for completion within six months from the start of the foundation work. The houses are designed to be efficient, modern, resilient, and technologically advanced and will include specific facilities like cowsheds.

In addition to building the homes, HRDS India is providing a substantial welfare package to the beneficiary families. HRDS India will provide Free life insurance coverage for all family members for the next 15 years, free annual health checkups for all family members and coverage for maintenance of the houses for the next 5 years.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to bring a monumental change in the lives of the poor.

“In the past 5 years, lakhs of poor have been benefitted and infrastructure in backward and poor regions were upgraded. The rapid development of Jammu is unprecedented and we have achieved a strong growth trajectory despite numerous challenges.

It is our constant effort to develop Jammu, the sacred city of temples, into an inclusive urban centre. Concrete steps taken for all-round development have led to the realization of the dream of poverty alleviation, social justice, and equal opportunities for all,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He stated that a new era of accelerated economic development, and social transformation has ushered in the region.

“We have achieved a massive scale of project completion in a short span. These projects have significantly strengthened Jammu’s urban infrastructure and citizen-centric services, enhancing mobility through modern amenities and streamlined civic facilities, and improved urban aesthetics,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the exceptional coordination and dedication displayed by district administration and various agencies in the immediate relocation of affected population to safe places and ensuring their continued care in the wake of natural calamity.

He praised the swift and effective response from the Divisional and district administration, police, army, CAPFs, Disaster Response forces, emergency responders, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, civil society members, and volunteers during the rescue and relief operations.

A total of 4,309 beneficiaries in Jammu district received assistance, and compensation amounting to Rs. 8.22 crore was distributed to those affected.

Ex-gratia and Government job was provided to the next of kin of a civilian who tragically lost his life during the unprovoked firing by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, he further said.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the beneficiaries and reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of India and UT administration for the complete rehabilitation of affected families.

The beneficiaries in Jammu also include 23 families affected by landslides in Rah Salyote village. District administration has been providing food and temporary accommodation to these families for the past three months.

Swami Atma Nambi, President, HRDS India; Bharat Bhushan, Chairman, District Development Council, Jammu; Members of Legislative Assembly; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP;Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, members of HRDS India, senior officials of police and civil administration, prominent citizens and people from all walks of life attended the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Vande Mataram energised freedom movement: PM

Monitor News Bureau

New Delhi, Dec 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the special discussion on 150 years of the National Song, Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha today. The Prime Minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the esteemed Members of the House for choosing the path of collective discussion on this significant occasion. He remarked that Vande Mataram, the mantra and the clarion call which energized and inspired the freedom movement of the nation, showing the path of sacrifice and penance, is being remembered and it is a great privilege for all in the House. Modi highlighted that it is a matter of pride that the nation is witnessing the historic occasion of 150 years of Vande Mataram. He stated that this period brings before us countless events of history.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this discussion will not only reflect the commitment of the House but can also serve as a source of education for future generations, if all collectively make good use of it. Modi remarked that this is a period when many inspiring chapters of history are once again being revealed before us. He highlighted that the nation has recently celebrated 75 years of the Constitution with pride. He noted that the country is also commemorating the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He added that recently the nation observed the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

The Prime Minister stated that today, on the occasion of 150 years of Vande Mataram, the House is making an effort to experience its collective energy. He emphasized that the 150-year journey of Vande Mataram has passed through many milestones. Recalling that when Vande Mataram completed 50 years, the nation was compelled to live under colonial rule, Modi said that when it reached 100 years, the country was shackled by the chains of Emergency. He pointed out that at the time of the centenary celebrations of Vande Mataram, the Constitution of India was throttled. He further remarked that when Vande Mataram marked 100 years, those who lived and died for patriotism were imprisoned behind bars.

The Prime Minister underscored that the song which had given energy to the nation’s freedom, when it completed 100 years, unfortunately coincided with a dark chapter in our history, when democracy itself was under severe strain. “The 150 years of Vande Mataram present an opportunity to re-establish that great chapter and glory, and neither the House nor the nation should let this occasion pass,” stressed Modi.

He highlighted that it was Vande Mataram which led the country to independence in 1947, and the emotional leadership of the freedom struggle was embodied in its clarion call. The Prime Minister stated that as he stood to initiate the discussion on Vande Mataram at 150 years, there was no division of ruling or opposition, as for all present it was truly an occasion to acknowledge the debt owed to Vande Mataram, which inspired goal-oriented leaders to carry forward the freedom movement, resulting in the independence that allows all to sit in the House today. He emphasized that for all Members of Parliament and representatives, this is a sacred occasion to accept that debt.

Modi underscored that from this inspiration, the spirit of Vande Mataram which fought the battle for freedom, uniting the entire nation—North, South, East, and West—in one voice, must once again guide us. He called upon all to move forward together, to fulfill the dreams envisioned by the freedom fighters, making Vande Mataram at 150 the source of inspiration and energy for all.

He stressed that this is an opportunity to reaffirm the resolve of building a self-reliant nation and achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047. Modi stated that the journey of Vande Mataram began with Bankim Chandra Ji in 1875. He highlighted that the song was composed at a time when, after the 1857 freedom struggle, the British Empire was unsettled and imposed various pressures and injustices upon India, forcing its people into submission.

The Prime Minister remarked that during that period, the national anthem of the British, ‘God Save The Queen’, was being conspired to spread into every household in India. He emphasized that it was then that Bankim Da issued a challenge, responding with greater force, and from that defiance Vande Mataram was born. He noted that a few years later, in 1882, when Bankim Chandra wrote ‘Anand Math’, the song was incorporated into the work.