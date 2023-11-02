Srinagar: Borderless World Foundation NGO has launched DALPARI, an advanced life support ambulance boat to cater to medical emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative by the NGO aims to provide immediate medical assistance to residents and tourists in and around the Dal Lake area.

With its cutting-edge medical technology and skilled paramedics on duty, DALPARI guarantees that patients in severe condition receive treatment quickly and effectively. To efficiently handle crises, the ambulance is furnished with life-saving equipment like oxygen support, defibrillators, cardiac monitors, and a variety of drugs.

The emergency medical services personnel are well-versed in performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other life-saving procedures.

Through the service the administration officials ais to reduce the time it takes to respond to medical emergencies, particularly in the more isolated parts of Dal Lake. In addition to helping the locals, this program gives visitors to the area a sense of security.

Since DALPARI is open 24/7, medical aid is guaranteed to be available day or night. Its presence in Dal Lake facilitates quicker access to medical services by easing the problems caused by clogged and limited roadways.