Daily Covid caseload has decreased by 12%; oxygen-bed capacity has increased: Kashmir Admin

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today said that the rate of daily Covid-19 positive patients has stabilised by 10-12 percent in Kashmir in the past few days.

He however said that “there are chances the mortality rate will remain the same or increase in the next few days.”

Maintaining that the Administration has been taking every possible step to contain the spread of virus, the Div Com said that the demand for oxygen beds has been also eased out as the number of beds has been increased at all dedicated Covid-19 hospitals including SKIMS Soura and SMSH territory care hospitals.

He said that patients in home isolation are so taken due care by the concerned as concerned shall also provide covid-19 care kits to each positive patients for their better treatment.

He said that Kashmir at current is in a comfortable position as there are five oxygen manufacturing plants while as 20 more oxygen generation plants have been installed at different hospitals in Kashmir. He said people should avoid believing in baseless allegations of oxygen supply shortage. Instead, all work as a team to overcome this pandemic situation.

He said that the vaccination is also going on at a good pace as J&K has even touched the 50000 daily doses vaccination during the ongoing drive.

He said the J&K government has placed an order of 1.2 crore doses, however, there can be difficulty as other states have also placed orders with the spread of the virus in many parts of the country.

He said despite that vaccination of above 45 age groups “is going on in full swing and the rate in J&K is 61 percent against the 33 percent national rate which is almost double the size of national level percentage”.

The Div Com hoped that the remaining population in the above 45 age group shall be vaccinated in the coming days.

He said vaccination for 18- 45 age group, J&K needs vaccine doses for 37 lac population for which registration process has been started and shall commence soon.

Urging people to register themselves, the Div Com said that vaccination for this age group shall be prioritized as first public contacts including shopkeepers, drivers, press people, employees and others who come in public contact shall be given the doses on priority for containment of spread of virus.

He further appealed people to remain watchful and comply with all government instructions religiously for containment of covid- 19 during the ongoing second wave.