Srinagar, Feb 19: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at seven places in connection with a probe into the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets by 2010-batch IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, sources disclosed.

Sources said sleuths of the premier central agency today carried out searches at Jammu, Srinagar, Gurgaon, Varanasi, and Patna as part of an investigation into the DA case against the IAS officer.

The office chamber of the bureaucrat at the civil secretariat was also searched by the CBI officials, they said, adding that searches were carried out after the registration of an FIR against the officer.

It is worthwhile to mention that the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) had earlier granted prosecution sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Kumar in the infamous arms license scam of Jammu and Kashmir. (With KNO inputs)