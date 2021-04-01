Cyclist Adil returns home, after feat; Dir AAI Srinagar, SSP Budgam receive him at Airport

Srinagar: Adil Teli, a professional cyclist today on his return back home was received by Director Airport Authority of India, Srinagar Santosh Toke and SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem at the Srinagar International Airport.

23- years-old Adil returned from Kanyakumari, Kerala after creating a history, covering the 3600 kilometres distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari within eight days, one hour and 37 minutes recorded time duration.

The SSP Budgam while presenting him a bouquet said that sports is an important part of a personality development and Adil’s achievement will definitely encourage sports activities in Kashmir.

Upbeat about Adil’s achievement, his parents who were also present at the Airport expressed their gratitude to all those who supported and encouraged their son to make it happen for him.

Adil, a young cyclist from Alambal village of Baramulla district had started his journey on March-22 morning after flagged off by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole from Lal Chowk area of Srinagar and finished in recorded time.

Passionate about cycling, Adil had already set a record in his name by covering 440 Kilometres distance from Srinagar to Leh in just 26 hrs, 30 min.

Adil expressed his gratitude to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Administration Kashmir, Abraq Agro and all the crew members for the support and guidance which he said boosted him to keep pedaling to reach Kanyakumari.