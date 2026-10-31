Cybercrime among biggest challenges facing J&K :IGP Kashmir

Srinagar : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Sujit Kumar Singh on Saturday described cybercrime as one of the biggest challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir, saying the police were prepared to tackle emerging threats.

Speaking on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, IGP Kashmir said National Unity Day was celebrated at the historic Lal Chowk here in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Rajpal, personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), local youth and schoolchildren.

He said participants listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, which was broadcast as part of the celebrations.

“The challenge given to us today is to safeguard the unity of the country. We are ready to face the challenges that lie ahead,” IGP Singh said.

Referring to the evolving security scenario, the IGP said cybercrime had emerged as a major challenge, both at the national level and in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said cybercrime, along with other activities posing threats to the country, required attention, adding that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was being viewed from a new perspective.

IGP Kashmir also extended greetings to the people on National Unity Day and called for collective efforts to preserve the unity and integrity of the country.