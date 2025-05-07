Cyber Police warns against sharing security deployment videos

SRINAGAR, MAY 07: The Cyber Police Kashmir has issued a strong advisory urging the public to refrain from sharing or uploading videos and images related to security force deployments or ongoing operations on social media.

The warning comes amid rising concerns over the circulation of sensitive content that could compromise the safety of operations and personnel.

In a post on X, Cyber Police Kashmir stated: “People are advised not to share or upload any content related to security deployments or operations on social media. Such actions pose serious risks and will invite strict legal action under relevant laws. Exercise responsibility, as such acts compromise public safety.”

Officials have emphasized that the unauthorized dissemination of such information can not only jeopardize the lives of security personnel and civilians but also hinder operational effectiveness. The Cyber Police has made it clear that violators will face stringent action under cyber and national security laws.

Meanwhile, District Police Jammu also issued a public advisory for social media users and other public platforms. “All citizens of District Jammu are strictly advised not to share, upload, or circulate any content related to security deployments, operational movements, or sensitive locations on social media or any other public platforms” the advisory stated.

“Such actions pose a serious threat to public safety and national security, and will attract strict legal action under relevant laws. District Police Jammu urges everyone to act responsibly and refrain from activities that may compromise the effectiveness of security operations or endanger lives. Your cooperation is crucial at this juncture for maintaining peace and public order,” It added further.