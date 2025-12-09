Cyber fraud awareness crucial as Rs 4.93 crore traced to scammers this year: Cyber Police

Srinagar: Emphasising public awareness as the strongest defence against rising cyber fraud, DySP Ashiq Hussain Malik of the Cyber Crime Investigative Centre for Excellence, Kashmir, on Tuesday said that online fraud was increasing rapidly and only timely complaints could help law enforcement track and apprehend fraudsters.

Speaking to reporters, Malik said that in the present digital age almost every individual carries an electronic gadget, making people vulnerable to cyber fraud if basic precautions are not taken. He said fraudsters constantly change their methods, but invariably leave digital traces that can be followed if victims come forward and lodge complaints without delay.

The senior officer said that during the current year alone, cybercrime police in Kashmir managed to recover Rs 2.80 crore from fraudsters. He added that an additional Rs 2.13 crore has been put on hold and will be transferred back to the accounts of victims after completion of the required legal process.

Malik said cyber fraud had become widespread and could affect anyone, irrespective of age or background. He stressed that reluctance or delay in reporting fraud often helps offenders escape, while prompt reporting significantly improves recovery chances.

Referring to online betting platforms, he said betting apps have been banned and any involvement with them now amounts to a cognisable offence. He cautioned youngsters in particular against using such applications, stating that many adolescents wrongly believe they cannot be tracked if they misuse digital platforms.

“Teenagers often assume they are invisible in the digital space, but every activity leaves a footprint,” he said, warning that misuse of gadgets can have serious legal consequences.

The DySP also dismissed speculation about organised cyber fraud setups in the region, stating that there has been no information or evidence suggesting the presence of any illegal call centres operating anywhere in Kashmir.

He reiterated that awareness, caution and cooperation with cybercrime police remain crucial to counter the growing threat of online fraud. [KNT]