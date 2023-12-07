SHOPIAN: In order to generate awareness among general public about cyber-crimes, police in Shopian on the directions of SSP Shopian Tanushree-IPS have organised Cyber Crime Awareness Programmes at village Melhora Wachi.

These meetings were chaired by respective jurisdictional officers besides, other officers and officials of Police were also present. The events were attended by respectable citizens and youth of Melhora, Wachi, Safanagri, and other adjacent areas.

During these programmes, the chairing officers briefed the participants about various types of cyber threats/crimes such as identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking, OTP frauds etc and advised the participants to adopt safe browsing habits to avoid suspicious websites while surfing the Internet. Officers also appealed the participants to not share OTPs or Bank Account details and Passwords with anyone, officers also explained the ways to adopt precautionary measures while conducting Internet Banking and online transactions. Moreover, the participants were also cautioned against accepting friend requests from unknown persons or chatting with unauthenticated persons on social media.

At the end, participants appreciated the efforts of Police for organising Cyber awareness programmes and spreading awareness about various cyber-crimes among the common masses.

Moreover, Drug de-addiction Programme was also held in village Melhora and was focused on educating participants about the prevention of substance abuse. During the programme informative lectures were held addressing the early signs, methods of detection and identification of potential abusers. Moreover, available treatments for addicts were also discussed and the event emphasised role of teachers in substance abuse prevention.