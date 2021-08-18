Cultural Unit Srinagar of DIPR organises Covid-19 awareness program

SRINAGAR: In continuation to the ongoing Covid-19 Awareness, the Artists of Cultural Unit Srinagar today performed at Cultural Unit Hall, Joint Directorate of Information Kashmir Division.

The Cultural programme consisted of Sufiana saazina, Folk song and skit on Covid-19 awareness.

Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz mesmerized the audience by his santoor saazina while as Ather Hussain Balpuri presented his self written Covid awareness folk song explaining covid guidelines and adherence of SOPs.

Hilal Mattoo and Shabir Hakak cleared confusions regarding apprehensions about covid vaccination in pregnant and lactating women in their impressive skit.

Joint Director Information Kashmir Inam ul Haq Siddiqui appreciated the artists of Cultural Unit for their talent and expertise.

Cultural Officer, Tawheed Ahmad Mir encouraged the staff artists for their wonderful performance, while Syed Shakeel Shan shared the details about future course of action regarding covid awareness programmes.

All the officers and employees of JDI Kashmir attended the function.

The first meeting of Handicrafts Quality Control Council, Constituted Vide Administrative Department SO No: 268 dated: 06.08.2021, was held under the Chairmanship of Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir on 16.08.2021. The meeting was attended by Director Handicrafts & Handloom Jammu, Director Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), representative of Craft Development Institute (CDI), Deputy Director Quality Control as official members and President KCCI, President Meeras Society and President Tahfuz as non official members. Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir apprised the members about the initiatives undertaken by the department for promotion of GI registrations aimed at restricting the misbranding of Kashmir art & crafts.

It was unanimously decided that aggressive market inspection drives will be initiated in both Jammu & Kashmir Divisions simultaneously so that menace of fake machine made products is checked in the markets.

The role of non official members Meeras and Tahafuz for promotion of GI branding was highlighted during the said meeting, and their support and cooperation was sought to disseminate the benefits of GI registration among artisans and manufacturers associated with these societies.

All the members expressed their wholehearted support for the initiatives of the department and desired that Jammu & Kashmir Handicrafts Quality Control Act be implemented in letter and spirit.

All the dealers and manufacturers of Kashmir Arts & Crafts were advised to promote GI labeling on the notified items, and refrain from sale of machine made items in the name of Handmade Kashmir Art. The department of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir/ Jammu is contemplating strict penal measures against any person(s)/showroom owners found violating the norms of Jammu & Kashmir Handicrafts Quality Control Act.

Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah emphasized upon the necessity of spreading the awareness about GI so that maximum number of certified GI users can get registered with Meeras and Tahfuz.