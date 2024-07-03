Cultural Unit DIPR organises seminar on drug abuse

SRINAGAR: To educate students, especially youth, a day-long seminar was organized by Cultural Unit Kashmir, Department of Information and Public Relations at Middle School Pethmakhama with the support of concerned School Administration.

Students spoke about the ill effects of drugs. In their speeches, the students said that at present our society is badly affected by the rapid spread of substance abuse.

Current data about the drug abuse in our society is alarming where children, young, old even women, are affected directly or indirectly, they added.

On the occasion, an impressive Luke Pather was presented by Alamdar Luke Pather Centre Bamrada in a traditional way which tried to communicate the students about the disastrous effects of drugs and the miserable life of the affected families.

The Headmaster and other teachers also expressed their deep concern about the wide spread of drug addiction in youth.

School Authority hailed Cultural Unit of Department of Information and Public Relations for actively participating in social cause programs.