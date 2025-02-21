Tousif Raza

SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 21: The Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages marked International Mother Language Day with a grand literary event at Tagore Hall, bringing together renowned writers, poets, and linguists to highlight the significance of preserving native languages.

The event was presided over by celebrated writer, poet, translator, and broadcaster Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq, with Additional Secretary of the Kashmir Cultural Academy, Adeel Saleem, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poetess Nighat Sahiba, and Editor of the Kashmiri Cultural Academy, Javed Iqbal Khan, sharing the presidium.

In his inaugural remarks, Adeel Saleem welcomed the distinguished guests and underscored the urgent need to safeguard and promote mother languages, describing them as an integral part of cultural identity. This sentiment was reinforced by Dr. Satish Vimal, a noted poet and translator, who delivered a compelling address on the significance of linguistic heritage, receiving widespread appreciation from the audience.

Delivering the presidential address, Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq lauded the Cultural Academy’s efforts in fostering regional languages and providing a platform for emerging writers and poets. “Supporting young literary voices is essential in ensuring that our mother tongue continues to thrive,” he stated.

Nighat Sahiba, a Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poetess, also shared her insights, emphasizing the role of language in shaping collective consciousness. The event’s highlight was a grand Mushaira (poetry symposium), featuring a diverse lineup of young poets and poetesses from various districts. Their evocative verses captivated the audience, celebrating linguistic diversity and creative expression. Among the poets who presented their work were Azam Farooq, Parvez Gulshan, Anjum Iftikhar Sheikh, Pakiza Hina, Riaz Rabbani, Mahfuza Nabi, Rubiya Gul, Irshad Ahmad Wajoodi, Dr. Muhammad Idrees Badrini, Dr. Azhar Kashtawari, Nisar Azam, Touhida Naz, Irshad Magami, Ameen Ashraf, Rida Mudasir, Tousif Raza, and Nighat Sahiba.

The gathering drew participation from a wide spectrum of literary and cultural enthusiasts. The event was skillfully moderated by Dr. Gulzar Ahmad Rather, Assistant Editor of Kashmiri, while Javed Iqbal Khan, Editor of Kashmiri, extended the vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all participants. The celebration underscored the enduring relevance of mother languages in an era of globalization, reaffirming the need for continued efforts to preserve linguistic and cultural heritage.